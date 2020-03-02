The fourth annual “Empty Bowls” event at Riverhead High School raised about $1,800 for Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach last week.

The high school’s ceramics class, photography club and cooking club teamed up on the fundraiser, which took place Thursday evening in the high school cafeteria.

Students in the ceramics class created and donated ceramic bowls for sale to guests for $5 or $10 apiece, depending on size. The bowls were filled with hearty soups cooked up by students in the cooking club — Italian minestrone, creamy corn chowder, loaded baked potato or broccoli cheddar. Members of the Riverhead High School Ceramics Club, which created ceramic bowls for purchase at the event. Photo: Julia-Anna Searson Members of the Riverhead High School cooking club served soups they made for the event. Photo: Julia-Anna Searson

Diners also received bread, a soft drink and a cookie. Blue Duck Bakery and Lighthouse Deli donated some of the food sold at the event.

Works donated by members of the high school photography club, faculty and members of the community were available for sale. Student, faculty and community members donated photographs.

Photo: Julia-Anna Searson The Riverhead High School jazz band provided musical entertainment for guests. Photo: Julia-Anna Searson

Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach began in 2002 to provide safe, warm temporary shelter to homeless persons during the cold weather months at houses of worship across the East End.

Several years ago, the nonprofit organization opened a day center in Riverhead, to provide support and services for the homeless and near-homeless on the East End. The day center is the first of its kind in Suffolk County.