Suffolk and Nassau counties are shutting schools across Long Island for the next two weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus in local communities, county executives announced today.

The closures will take effect Monday, March 16 and affect all schools within each county.

“There is evidence that the virus is already present in many communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement today. “As part of our larger social distancing efforts, we believe that closing schools is the right thing to do at this time.”

School faculty will still have access to district buildings for planning and distance learning.

Bellone is working with Suffolk County School Superintendent’s Association and state officials to establish student meal programs during the closures, as well as expanding childcare options for students with parents who need to work. Nassau County officials are making similar preparations, according to County Executive Laura Curran.

