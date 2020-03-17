In the hope of helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus, churches across the country — and across the local region —are canceling worship services.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre has canceled all Masses through Tuesday, April 14.

The cancellations include Holy Week and Easter liturgies, as well as confirmations and first communions, the diocese said in a press release yesterday.

Funerals and weddings may be permitted if necessary, but should be limited to immediate family and remain under 50 people in attendance, the diocese said. Baptisms should be postponed unless absolutely necessary and should observe the same limits.

Churches may remain open for private prayer at the discretion of the pastor, the diocese said.

St. John the Evangelist Church in Riverhead will be live-streaming one Mass each weekend, the parish said on its Facebook page. It did not immediately provide details.

The First Congregational Church of Riverhead has canceled all services and will be closed until further notice, according to an announcement posted on its Facebook page. Its thrift shop will also remain closed. The soup kitchen will continue to offer takeout meals for pickup at the back door of the church.

Temple Israel of Riverhead has suspended all services and activities through March 26.

The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island has suspended all public worship through at least March 26, the Rt. Rev. Lawrence Provenzano announced Friday.

The Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and the Archdiocese of New York have also announced cancellations of Masses through April 14.

The Catholic Faith Network will provide televised and online daily Masses, including Holy Week and Easter Liturgies, as well as other devotional and spiritual programs. (Optimum channel 29/137, Verizon FiOS TV channel 296, and Spectrum channel 162/471.) The network is also available on selected cable and satellite systems and through 24/7 live stream at CFNtv.org.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City livestreams its daily Mass at 7 a.m., Monday through Saturday and at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.