A Riverhead urgent care center has begun to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing outside its Route 58 office.
ProHealth, located in the office complex across from Target, has set up a tent outside its office for testing that is done in a patient’s vehicle.
An appointment is required. The company has established a hotline for screening patients to determine whether they meet the state’s current protocols for test eligibility. The number is 1-516-874-0411. The site, located at 1149 Old Country Road, will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week, ProHealth said in a press release.
The ProHealth drive-through testing site is not a state-operated site like the one at Stony Brook University, where people can obtain free COVID tests.
The cost of a test at ProHealth is $115 for self-pay customers. The lab costs are additional.
Other urgent care offices around the area offer COVID-19 testing in their facilities. Appointments are required and pre-visit screening is done by telephone. Fees charged for the test vary. Most insurance companies cover the test costs and many are waiving co-pays and co-insurance costs.
To be screened for free testing at the Stony Brook University drive-through site and make an appointment you are eligible for a test, call the State Coronavirus Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-364-3065. The Stony Brook drive-through site is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
