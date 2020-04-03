The regular monthly meeting of the Riverhead Town Board will take place Tuesday at 2 p.m. without public attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A special meeting of the Riverhead Town Community Development Agency will be held at the same time to consider a resolution authorizing a license agreement with ULC Robotics to allow the Hauppauge company to use the western runway at the Calverton enterprise park for drone test flights.

The meetings will be live-streamed on the cable television government access channel (Channel 22) and on the town’s website, according to the notice of meeting.

Public comments on any of the resolutions to be taken up by the board Tuesday may be submitted by email or telephone to the town clerk on Tuesday between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Call 631-727-3200 or email [email protected] with comments on the resolutions.

There will be no other public comments regarding any other matter, the town said in a public meeting notice distributed yesterday.

Executive Order 202.1 issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo March 12 allows a public body to hold meetings without public in-person attendance, provided the public has the ability to view or listen to the meetings and that the meetings are recorded and later transcribed.

The resolutions to be considered by the town board are posted on the town’s website here.

The resolution to be considered by the town board as governing entity of the Riverhead Community Development Agency are posted on the town’s website here.

The CDA resolution authorizing the license agreement with ULC Robotics says the term of the agreement will be from April 15 to Oct. 15, with renewals and extensions possible. It does not set forth the amount of compensation, if any, to be paid to the CDA by the company.

The resolution also makes reference to an agreement attached to the resolution, but no agreement is attached. As of presstime, the only attachment is a satellite photo showing the western runway as a designated “flight area” and 50-foot by 50-foot “work area” adjacent to the runway.

The Hauppauge-based ULC Robotics asked the town to consider a runway use agreement so it could use the enterprise park site to flight-test its drones.