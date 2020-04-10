Suffolk County opened a free COVID drive-thru testing site in Riverside today.
The new testing site is at the county center in Riverside. (Address: 100 Center Drive, Riverhead 11901).
Testing is by appointment only. Call 1-845-553-8030 to be screened for an appointment.
The Riverside site is one of three free COVID drive-thru testing sites opened this week in Suffolk to serve “hot spots” of COVID infections in the county. The other testing sites are located in Huntington and Brentwood. Call the same number (1-845-553-8030) to be screened for an appointment at any of the three sites.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.