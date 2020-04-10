Suffolk County opened a free COVID drive-thru testing site in Riverside today.

The new testing site is at the county center in Riverside. (Address: 100 Center Drive, Riverhead 11901).

Testing is by appointment only. Call 1-845-553-8030 to be screened for an appointment.

The Riverside site is one of three free COVID drive-thru testing sites opened this week in Suffolk to serve “hot spots” of COVID infections in the county. The other testing sites are located in Huntington and Brentwood. Call the same number (1-845-553-8030) to be screened for an appointment at any of the three sites.