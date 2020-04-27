Local farmers will salute health care workers with a tractor parade past Peconic Bay Medical Center tomorrow evening.

At least 30 tractors, harvesters and flat-bed trucks will make their way up Route 58 and north on Roanoke Avenue past the hospital’s main entrance tomorrow. The procession will get under was at 6:30 p.m., Long Island Farm Bureau administrative director Rob Carpenter said.

“There’s no question that the farm community and the hospital have a longstanding history together,” Carpenter said, noting that some of the hospital’s founders 70 years ago were farmers.

“The farmers felt it is so important to honor the health care workers for the great job they’re doing for the Riverhead community during this crisis,” Carpenter said.

“The farm community has always been community oriented and this is another great example of that — even though so many are struggling, they’re still taking time out to honor the health care workers in this way,” he said.

Carpenter said people should be mindful of social distancing rules and restrictions on large gatherings.

“Let the media do the wonderful job they do of covering this so you can watch safely at home,” he said.

Tractors, trucks and other equipment will line up in the parking lot of the former Walmart site and proceed from there at about 6:30 p.m.

Check RiverheadLOCAL tomorrow night for photos and video.