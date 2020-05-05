Several area fire departments battled a brush fire in Manorville this afternoon.

A N.Y, State conservation officer noticed smoke coming from an area of woodland to the west of Wading River Road/Schultz Road, south of Grumman Blvd.

Manorville Fire Department, Wading River Fire Department, Riverhead Fire Department, Ridge Fire Department, Rocky Point Fire Department, Eastport Fire Department, Mastic Fire Department and others. as well as Riverhead Police, Suffolk County Police and Manorville Ambulance responded to the alarm.

The blaze burned several acres before it was brought under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo: Thomas Lambui