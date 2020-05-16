Starting Saturday, May 23, the Town of Southampton will require summer beach permits for all town beach parking lots and town and trustees access roads.
Residents may use 2019 summer beach permits until June 30, 2020.
Resident 2020 permits are now on sale. Applications will be accepted by mail only and must include a self-addressed stamped envelope. Download beach permit application. No daily permits will be sold until further notice.
Residents are asked to maintain CDC guidelines safe social distancing.
Playgrounds and skate parks will remain closed.
For more information or for further assistance, contact the Town of Southampton Parks Department at 63107288585.
