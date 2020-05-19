All in a day’s work: Riverhead Police Officer Michael Lombardo on Sunday afternoon saved a man trapped when the car he was working on slipped off a jack and on Sunday evening saved a man who was choking on food and unable to breathe.

Police Officer Michael Lombardo saved a man who was choking on food on the front porch of his home on Hamilton Avenue Sunday evening.

Lombardo was first on the scene Sunday evening to a Hamilton Avenue home where a choking man was in distress.

Lombardo performed the Heimlich maneuver on the victim several times, with the victim becoming limp from lack of oxygen, police said. The lifesaving maneuver finally dislodged the piece of chicken stuck in the man’s throat, according to a police press release.

The victim was able to breathe on his own again and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps for evaluation. He was later released from the hospital and is doing fine, police said.

Earlier in the day, Lombardo saved another man from serious injury after a car jack tipped over and the car he was fixing trapped the man’s hand under a brake rotor.

Lombardo, again first on the scene, used the car jack to lift the vehicle high enough that the victim was able to free his hand from underneath the car. He was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The victim was later released with a broken finger and cuts to the hand.

The Riverhead Police Department praised Lombardo, a 25-year veteran with department, for his excellent work in both incidents.