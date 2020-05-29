The deadline for payment of real property taxes in Suffolk County has been extended to June 20 under an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week. Payment is due the next business day, Monday, June 22.

Cuomo signed the executive order May 21, the day after Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced he had requested a 45-day extension of the deadline, to July 15.

Bellone said Wednesday he remains hopeful the governor will act favorably on the county’s request for the longer period of time to allow residents to pay property taxes without interest or penalty.

Cuomo’s executive order extended by 21 days the time to pay property taxes without penalty or interest in 70 villages across the state, one city and Suffolk County. The deadline for property owners in Suffolk was otherwise May 31.