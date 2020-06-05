Join RiverheadLOCAL editor and publisher Denise Civiletti, The Butterfly Effect Project founder and executive director Tijuana Fulford and Butterfly Effect board member Ron Fisher in a discussion of race in the Riverhead community.

The live conversation starts at 7 p.m.

We need your help.

Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.