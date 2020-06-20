A “Unity in the Community” rally is taking place today at Stotzky Park.

Organizer Eric Williams said the event will feature a voter registration drive, music, food and keynote speakers.

“It’s all about diversity and unity,” Williams said. The event aims to “bring everybody out together to show there is diversity here and we can get along and do the right thing amongst each other.”

The rally begins at 1 p.m., with keynote speakers and a voter registration drive until about 3 p.m. After that, will be a time for socializing, food music and fun, he said.

All who attend are required to wear face coverings and comply with social distancing rules, Williams said.

Williams said he obtained an assembly permit from the town police department for the event.

The NAACP and the African-American Educational and Cultural Festival are involved in supporting the event.

“This is a pivotal moment where we need to pivot together to find solutions as far as equality for all,” said Marylin Banks Winter, president and cofounder of the African-American Educational and Cultural Festival.

“It’s a great collaboration we’re starting, to make sure we all understand what’s happening and come to the next steps for moving forward,” she said. “Young people want to know what should we do next.”

Williams stresses the importance of people registering to vote, getting out to vote and, ultimately, running for office.