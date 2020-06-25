Southampton Town Police are seeking information about a stabbing yesterday afternoon in the area of the Riverside traffic circle.

Police said a man with multiple stab wounds entered the 76 gas station on the traffic circle at about 3:45 p.m. yesterday requesting police.

The stabbing victim was identified by police as Daniel Hughes, 39, who police said is undomiciled. He was transported by Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of his wounds.

Southampton Town Patrol Units, Community Response Units, Detective Division and Southampton Village K9 Unit responded to locate the perpetrator and interview bystanders, according to a police press release.

“Hughes was uncooperative with detectives attempting to identify the person responsible for his injuries and people who were with Hughes refused to assist detectives with the investigation,” police said in the press release.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.