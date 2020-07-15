Downtown Riverhead’s first “Dine on 25” event takes place tomorrow evening.

Main Street will be closed to traffic from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. to allow pedestrians to stroll safely along Main Street and allow downtown restaurants to set up tables and chairs on the sidewalks for dining al fresco.

The event, a reimagining of the popular Alive on 25 event, is sponsored by the Riverhead BID to help downtown restaurants, breweries and other businesses draw visitors during this especially trying time.

“We have seen how quickly these businesses have had to change their operations to adapt throughout the pandemic,” Riverhead BID president Steven Shauger said. “We’re now adapting, too, to keep Riverhead alive and vibrant throughout the summer. Dine on 25 is an innovative, solution-based event series designed to help our local eateries and downtown businesses recover losses after the COVID-19 shutdown.”

Reservations are required for this event (see contact information below) in order to maintain social distancing and greater movement along Main Street.

Face masks covering the mouth and nose are required any time you are not seated at your reserved table — strolling down the street, placing an order, walking to and from the restroom etc.

The Riverhead BID, sponsor of the event, suggests guests utilize technology to read the menus ahead of time. Restaurants list updates on their websites and social media daily. This will decrease or eliminate the time spent touching a menu.

“Please be kind,” the BID said in a press release. “Owners, bartenders, servers, and kitchen staff are operating under a new model and at their max, all while wearing a mask and constantly sanitizing. They move furniture so you can enjoy a nice meal outside. They’ve changed their menus to make sure you get the best quality of food. Employees are health-screened multiple times a day,” the organization said.

Many restaurants continue to offer take-out meals, which guests are invited to enjoy along the riverfront or in the green space at East End Arts. Picnic tables and benches are first-come, first-serve and open to public at all times.

The BID is asking everyone to remember to use receptacles for garbage, disposable masks, gloves and cutlery.

“We’re all doing our best, and want nothing but the best for you,” the BID said.

The public restrooms located on Heidi Behr Way opposite the flagpole will be open for this event.

Dine on 25 is also slated to take place three more times this summer, on Thursdays, July 30, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.

Dine on 25 participants:

Che Argentinian Steakhouse, 33 East Main Street – 631-591-0800

Cliff’s Rendezvous, 313 East Main Streetv- 631-727-6880

Craft’D, 127 East Main Street – 631-591-2564

Cucina 25, 12 West Main Street – 631-381-0388

Dark Horse Restaurant, 1 East Main Street – 631-208-0072

Digger’s Ales ’n Eats, 58 West Main Street – 631-369-3200

Jerry & The Mermaid, 469 East Main Street – 631-727-8489

Long Ireland Beer Company, 817 Pulaski Street | 631-403-4303

Michelangelo, 300 East Main Street – 631-250-6145

Montauk Distilling Company, 24 East 2nd Street – 631-727-6326

North Fork Brewing Company, 24 East 2nd Street – 631-591-1191

PeraBell Food Bar, 65 East Main Street – 631-740-9494

Preston House and Hotel, 428 East Main Street – 631-775-1550

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices and Ice Cream, 309 East Main Street – 631-872-1579

River Walk Bar & Grille, 40 Peconic Avenue – 631-591-2215

Seaside Grill, 451 East Main Street – 631-574-8103

Shadees Jamaican Take Out, 307 East Main Street – 631-830-3400

Taco Bout It, 40B East Main Street – 631-574-8787

Taqueria Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant, 29 East Main Street | 631-591-0732

Tradewinds Brewing, 70 West Main Street – 631-591-3466

Turkuaz Grill, 40 McDermott Avenue – 631-745-1164

Tweed’s Restaurant, 17 East Main Street – 631-208-3151