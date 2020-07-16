A one-mile section of the EPCAL recreation trail will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, July 20, the Town of Riverhead announced.

The section of the trail being closed starts at the west gate of the Navy treatment facility, running east along River Road to the railroad tracks. The closing is necessary due to scheduled maintenance at the treatment facility, the town said.

The west gate will remain closed and locked until work is completed. Barricades will be placed on the eastern side of the Navy treatment facility, along with signage advising of the closure.

The trail will reopen on Monday, Aug. 3.