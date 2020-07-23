Riverhead High School has been named a 2019-2020 Scholar-Athlete School of Excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Riverhead is one of 15 Section XI schools to earn that honor and one of 140 schools statewide. Riverhead High School has won the School of Excellence

Shoreham-Wading River High School also won the School of Excellence award.

To earn the School of Excellence award, 75% of a school’s varsity teams must qualify for and receive the scholar-athlete team award.

Schools that have 100% of their varsity teams qualify for and receive the scholar-athlete team award earn NYSPHSAA’s School of Distinction Award. This year, 56 schools won that award, including 10 in Section XI.

Winners were announced yesterday by NYSPHSAA.

For the 2019-20 school year the School of Distinction and School of Excellence winners were based on fall 2019 and winter 2020 scholar-athlete submissions because the spring 2020 program was canceled.