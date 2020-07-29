Splish Splash water park has officially canceled the rest of its 2020 season.

The water park has decided to keep its doors closed for the remainder of the summer due to the “continued uncertainty” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement posted on Splish Splash’s website.

“This is an unfortunate situation, and we know so many of you share our disappointment,” the announcement said. “We will not do anything to jeopardize the health and safety of our community, and we strongly believe that the best path forward is looking ahead to a full 2021 season.”

Due to New York State’s COVID-19 restrictions, Splish Splash did not have its usual May opening and has remained closed through the summer.

The water park plans to reopen next season in May 2021, the announcement said.

All 2020 season passes will be extended automatically to include the 2021 season, and all 2020 admission tickets (including 2019 rain checks) will be valid next year at no additional cost.

Splish Splash will also upgrade 2020 season pass holders to enjoy additional benefits during next year’s season.

This summer would have marked the water park’s 30th season since it first opened in 1991. It is the only water park on Long Island.

