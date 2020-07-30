Riverhead Town issued 30 code violations to the owner of a house on Raynor Avenue Tuesday, after police and code enforcement officers executed a search warrant to investigate complaints about illegal housing.

Investigators found an unregistered recreational vehicle being used as permanent housing, as well as a detached garage that had been converted into dwelling space without permits, according to the town.

The RV had electricity, water and wastewater discharge connected for service, according to a press release issued yesterday by the town. Investigators found five people living in the RV, the town said.

The garage contained a living room area, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a makeshift kitchen area, according to the town press release. Three people were living within, the town said.

Riverhead police and code enforcement officers executed the search warrant at 554 Raynor Avenue in Riverhead at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The property owner, Patricia Sapienza-Brown, was issued citations for 30 alleged town code violations, according to the press release.

“These violations not only represent a risk to the safety and welfare of the residents of the subject property but to the residents of the surrounding area, as well,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said. She commended the town attorney, his staff and code enforcement officers for their efforts.