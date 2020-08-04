There will be a virtual public information session this evening about sPower’s proposed 36MW solar power facility in Calverton.

The hour-long information session will be held via Zoom. Preregistration is required. Register here.

Riverhead Solar 2 is proposed for an approximately 275-acre site of mostly agricultural lands off Edwards Avenue in Calverton.

Since the size of the proposed solar facility exceeds 25 MW, review and permitting jurisdiction for this project rests exclusively with the state, under legislation that took effect in 2011. Other solar facilities built and in progress in Riverhead Town, all in the same area of Calverton, were smaller and within the town’s jurisdiction.

The pre-application process, which began in October 2017, culminated in the filing of a formal application on June 29. The application seeks a certificate or environmental compatibility and public need from the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) authorizing the construction and operation of the facility.

The document file (case 17-F-0655) is available on the Department of Public Service website.

Members of the public may submit public comments on the Siting Board’s website, and to make formal comments on the record at public statement hearings, which will be scheduled soon after the state determines the Riverhead Solar 2 application complies with the law’s requirements. The Siting Board will then have one year from that compliance determination to make a decision on the application.

After the online information session, sPower will post a compilation of the session’s Q&A, as well as a recording of the Information Session on the Riverhead Solar 2 website. Map showing location of sPower’s existing and proposed solar energy facilities in Calverton.