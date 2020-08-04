Road construction on the Long Island Expressway bridge over River Road in Calverton will require a change in traffic patterns in both directions between exits 71 and 72 for the next few months, the New York State Department of Transportation said in a press release yesterday.

The eastbound and westbound travel lanes will be gradually shifted from their current position on the eastbound span of the bridge over River Road to the westbound span to facilitate an ongoing bridge deck replacement project, the agency said.

The shift will be completed by Wednesday, Aug. 5 and the new pattern is expected to remain in place for approximately three months.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction from just west of the Edwards Avenue overpass to just east of River Road. Motorists should follow the directions of signs and take notice of new pavement markings, DOT said.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license,” the agency said in the release.