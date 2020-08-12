A virtual public forum on housing in the Flanders, Riverside and Northampton community will take place tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

The meeting, hosted by the Town of Southampton, will be held on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Southampton Town is currently preparing a housing plan to be incorporated into the town’s comprehensive plan. The town board is gathering community input at the virtual public forums to help in the preparation of the housing plan.

Tomorrow night’s forum is the eighth in a series of nine forums — one for each hamlet. A forum for Hampton Bays is scheduled for Aug. 18. More information.

To join tomorrow night’s forum, click here and enter the following:

Meeting ID: 987 2958 9886

Password: 021049.

The Zoom meeting can also be accessed by phone. Call +1-646-558-8656. You will be prompted for the meeting ID and the password for that meeting.