Riverhead Police charged a man with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a crash with a marked police car on West Main Street last night.

Police said Marlon Uz-Cubule, 28, of Riverhea, was driving westbound on West Main Street in the area of Kroemer Avenue at about 9:40 p.m.,, when he struck a marked police unit being operated by an on-duty officer.

Neither the officer nor Uz-Cubule sustained any injuries, police said in a press release.

After an investigation, police charged Uz-Cubule with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and several other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, police said.

Uz-Cubule was processed at Riverhead Police hedquarters and held for arraignment.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.