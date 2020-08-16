Riverhead Police charged a man with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a crash with a marked police car on West Main Street last night.
Police said Marlon Uz-Cubule, 28, of Riverhea, was driving westbound on West Main Street in the area of Kroemer Avenue at about 9:40 p.m.,, when he struck a marked police unit being operated by an on-duty officer.
Neither the officer nor Uz-Cubule sustained any injuries, police said in a press release.
After an investigation, police charged Uz-Cubule with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and several other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, police said.
Uz-Cubule was processed at Riverhead Police hedquarters and held for arraignment.
Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.