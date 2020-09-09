Suffolk County will acquire development rights on an 11.2-acre Wells Homestead site in Northville for $661,000.

The county legislature voted unanimously today to acquire the development rights from the Estate of Lyle Wells, using the county’s quarter-percent drinking water protection program funds.

The acreage being preserved is part of a 16-acre site. The property has been in the same farming family since the 1661, North Fork Legislator Al Krupski said. It is one of the oldest family farms in New York State.

Lyle Wells, 62, died in an accident on his farm in January 2018. The farm is now being run by his children.

Wells was an outspoken advocate for Riverhead’s agricultural community for more than 30 years. He was passionate about preserving and enhancing local agriculture. Wells served on the farmland and open space select committee and the agricultural advisory committee, both of which he served as chairman. He also served on the town’s TDR task force.