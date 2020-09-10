Riverhead residents will mark the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Friday evening at 9/11 Memorial Park on the corner of Sound Avenue and Lt. Thomas Kelly Memorial Drive (Park Road).

The annual ceremony is hosted by Sound Park Heights Civic Association in Reeves Park.

It begins with a procession along Lt. Thomas Kelly Memorial Drive from Marine Street, beginning at 5:45 p.m.. The procession ends at the park on Sound Avenue, where there will be a brief ceremony.

The ceremony will be scaled down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bob Kelly, whose brother Thomas was one of two Reeves Park residents who were killed in the terrorist attack in the World Trade Center. Thomas Kelly, 38 and Jonathan Ielpi, 29, were both New York City firefighters who died trying to rescue people trapped inside the towers.

Riverhead lost a third resident in the World Trade Center attack: Derrick Washington, 33, of Calverton, father of three young sons, a Verizon technician who worked on the 110th floor of the South Tower (2 World Trade Center.)