A man was struck by a passenger train west of the Riverhead train station Sunday night. His leg was severed in the accident, according to radio reports. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.
The man was struck shortly before 8:30 p.m. by an eastbound train that left Ronkonkoma at 7:33 p.m. and was due in Greenport at 8:58 p.m. according to an LIRR tweet.
A Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps crew reached the victim using an off-road rescue vehicle and transferred him to an ambulance for transport to Stotzky Park, where a landing zone was established for the Suffolk Police Medevac helicopter. Riverhead Fire Department secured the landing zone.
The railroad dispatched a bus to pick up the train’s passengers from the scene of the accident and transport them to the their destinations. The 9:04 westbound train from Greenport was held in Greenport due to the accident.
No additional information was immediately available.
