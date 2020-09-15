State Senate candidates Laura Ahearn (D-Port Jefferson) and Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) will discuss environmental issues in a online forum on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The impact state governments can have on environmental issues such as renewable energy, providing clean water and other topics will be discussed.

The forum, hosted by the New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, will be moderated by RiverheadLOCAL editor and publisher Denise Civiletti.

The forum will take place via the Zoom video conferencing platform. Attendees can RSVP at http://Bit.ly/NYSenateD1Forum for the zoom log-in info.

Reporters interested in attending should contact Shachar Sharon at [email protected].