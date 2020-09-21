Rep. Lee Zeldin is hosting a virtual constituent meeting this morning, beginning at 9 a.m. Host Coffee with Your Congressman
Zeldin (R-Shirley) will host “Coffee with Your Congressman” via Zoom, his office announced in a press release late Sunday afternoon.
Constituents “can take part in a substantive discussion regarding the issues most important to our nation and New York’s First Congressional District,” the press release said.
Register for the meeting here.
