The person who died in house fire on St. Mary’s Drive in Jamesport earlier this month has been identified as the longtime resident of the home.

Jeffrey Nelson, 72, died in the predawn blaze that destroyed the home at 66 St. Mary’s Drive.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when Riverhead Town Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Nelson’s body was recovered from the charred remains of the home that day.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the investigation remains open, according to investigators. It is not believed to be criminal in nature.

Nelson lived alone and was the sole occupant of the house, which is owned by a family trust. The home has been owned by Nelson’s family for decades.

Visitation will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck on Sunday, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a service scheduled at 5:30 p.m. (See obituary.)