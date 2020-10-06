A Riverhead High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 and a staff member at Aquebogue Elementary School has developed symptoms of the disease and is awaiting a test result, the Riverhead Central School District said in an announcement posted on the district website this evening.

The district was notified today by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services about the high school student testing positive, according to a letter from Interim Superintendent Christine Tona. The student is required to quarantine pursuant to health department guidelines and will not return to school until the district receives clearance from the department, Tona said. The health department will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable.

An instructional staff member at Aquebogue Elementary School has developed symptoms of COVID-19, the interim superintendent said. Out of an abundance of caution, while the district awaits further direction from the Department of Health Services, the Aquebogue Elementary School principal and his staff directly notified families of students and faculty who were in contact with the staff member, Tona wrote.

If the health department determines that these students are not required to quarantine, the district will contact the families and allow the students to return to school, she wrote.

There have been two previous COVID-19 cases at Aquebogue Elementary School, one previous case at the high school and one at the middle school.