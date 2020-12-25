Rain, heavy at times this morning, with strong winds gusting to 60 mph are in the forecast for the East End this morning, as a strong frontal system passes over the area today, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning and coastal flood advisory remain in effect until 10 a.m.

A flood warning due to heavy rain snow melt is also in effect until 7:45 a.m.

Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph have been recorded across the region overnight. The strongest winds are expected early this morning, as a cold front from the west meets the warm air of a system out of the southeast, the weather service said. Winds will diminish from mid- to late-morning and through the afternoon, according to the forecast.

PSEG-LI is reporting scattered outages across Long Island affecting nearly 8,000 people as of 6:45 a.m.

Unseasonably warm temperatures — near 60 — this morning will drop through the day, falling into the 40s this afternoon and into the upper 20s tonight.

Sunshine returns tomorrow and will prevail throughout the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s this weekend.