Up to a tenth of an inch of ice and up to an inch of snow is forecast for our region this afternoon and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. through 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Snow mixed with freezing rain this afternoon and tonight will make travel difficult on icy roadways, the National Weather Service said in the advisory.
