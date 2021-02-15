Today is Washington’s Birthday, a federal and state holiday honoring the first president of the United States, George Washington.
The holiday became popularly known as Presidents Day after it was moved from the actual date of Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22, to the third Monday in February under the 1971 Uniform Monday Holiday Act.
Presidents Day is popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.
Federal, state and local government offices are closed today. Schools are closed. Courts are closed. The N.Y. Stock Exchange is closed. Most banks are closed today.
The post office is closed and there are no mail deliveries. UPS and Federal Express are delivering and their offices are open.
The LIRR is operating on a holiday schedule. Off-peak fares are in effect all day.
Most Suffolk County Transit buses are operating on a regular weekday schedule today.
Municipal trash collection in Riverhead follows its regular schedule today.
Riverhead Free Library is closed today.
