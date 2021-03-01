To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the article regarding Lee Zeldin’s potential run for N.Y. governor. (“Zeldin for governor? County GOP chairman looks to draft congressman for statehouse run in ‘22,” Feb. 27)

Suffolk GOP chair Jesse Garcia perpetuates spin and falsehoods that need to be addressed, which I will do here.

Garcia pointing to former governor George Pataki as a model for Zeldin’s path is based on magical thinking at best. Pataki was a supporter of gun safety, women’s reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, and environmental protection. This stands in stark contrast to Zeldin’s legislative record. Zeldin has voted against the Equality Act, against the Paycheck Fairness Act, against a woman’s right to choose, and has the worst environmental rating of the entire N.Y. Congressional delegation from the League of Conservation Voters. Zeldin also takes more money from the NRA than any member of the N.Y. delegation. In today’s right-wing extremist Republican Party, George Pataki would likely not even make it through a primary because of his views.

Additionally, Zeldin has attempted to overturn the will of the people by voting against the certification of the 2020 presidential election, even after the violent insurrection. In doing so, Zeldin also voted to overturn the will of New Yorkers, who overwhelmingly rejected Donald Trump. We do not want a right-wing anti-democracy extremist in the governor’s role in Albany. Lee Zeldin is unfit to lead.

Shoshana Hershkowitz

Brookhaven