Riverhead may have a vaccination site for Riverhead residents 65 and over by next week, according to Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

“I’m hoping that by Monday we will have a vaccination site in the town,” Aguiar said in a phone interview tonight.

The supervisor said she has been in discussion with people in the governor’s office and believes this will be implemented.

At today’s town board meeting Aguiar sounded confident the site would be authorized by this weekend.

“I can assure you we will have a vaccination site by this weekend,” she said.

In the interview tonight, Aguiar said Johnson and Johnson vaccines are being “shipped around the country” and “we’re in front of it.”

Riverhead seniors can pre-register for vaccinations on the town website, though the site puts people on notice it cannot guarantee access to a vaccine for anyone.

Riverhead residents 65 and older can, sign up for the “stand-by vaccination list” here.

Aguiar is confident, that “next week we’ll have some vaccines here in Riverhead just for Riverhead residents,” she said in an interview this evening.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed an executive order that allows the county health department to provide the vaccine at their distribution locations to residents 65 and over. Previously, seniors could be vaccinated only at the state-run sites or at certain pharmacies.