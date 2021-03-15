Firefighters from at least three area departments are battling a blaze at a Calverton condominium complex.

Three dwelling units at the Calverton Hills complex are currently involved in the fire and suffering heavy damage. Two people have been transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for smoke inhalation, police said.

Riverhead Fire Department responded to the 8:15 a.m. alarm with at least two engines and a ladder truck. Flanders Fire Department responded to the scene with a tanker truck and Wading River Fire Department responded with an engine. Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps are also at the scene.

A neighboring resident said the fire spread so quickly it was terrifying.

“The fire spread in a matter of minutes,” said Dora Victoria, who lives in a nearby building in the complex. “The smoke was so thick it quickly became hard to see.”

Strong winds today whipped the flames and were a likely factor in how quickly the fire consumed adjoining condo units.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

RiverheadLOCAL photos by Peter Blasl