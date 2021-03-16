Riverhead’s police reform plan will be the subject of a public hearing before the town board this afternoon.

The plan was developed by the town’s law enforcement advisory panel in compliance with a June 2020 executive order by the governor. Read about it and review a copy of the plan here.

The town board will also hold two other public hearings this afternoon:

Special permit application of Crown Castle Towers 06-2 LLC: The applicant is seeking approval to construct a new 120-foot tall monopole wireless communications facility on property located on the east side of Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton. The tower will replace the company’s two existing towers on other parcels along Fresh Pond Road. More coverage.

Town code amendment to double the application review fee where a developer begins land clearing, site work, building construction or alteration prior to final site plan approval, including the satisfaction of all approval conditions. An exception to this is limited clearing and excavation necessary for soil borings, but the developer is required to obtain a certificate of exemption in advance of the borings.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. but the first hearing will begin no earlier than 2:10 p.m. See the full meeting agenda, with resolutions, here.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, today’s meeting and public hearings will be held without in-person public attendance.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the town’s website and broadcast on Optimum cable channel 22.

Public comment will be taken by the board during any of these hearings, as well as on all resolutions before the board today and on any other matter (during designated times) via Zoom.

Interested persons may log in to Zoom using this link (webinar ID: 897 9780 4938, passcode: 558500) or by calling +1-929-205-6099.