There is an enhanced potential for brush fire spread the afternoon into early evening, the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement this morning.

This is due to dry conditions with relative humidity dripping below 30% with expected frequent wind gusts of 25-30 mph, the weather service said.

When dry air and strong winds combine, the overall conditions are ripe for the ignition and rapid spread of wild fires, according to the weather service.

Use extra care extinguishing and disposing of cigarettes. If you see a fire or smoke plume, you should report it immediately, the statement said.