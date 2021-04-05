Riverhead Town Police are seeking witnesses to a crash involving a marked police car yesterday evening on Roanoke Avenue.
The crash took place at approximately 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Lincoln Street.
According to the police report, a marked police car was traveling southbound on Roanoke Avenue when a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze attempting to turn left onto Roanoke Avenue in front of the police car when the collision occurred.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash, police said.
The police officer was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps for treatment of minor injuries and was treated and released, police said. The operator of the Chevrolet Cruze was treated at the scene for a minor injury and refused further medical treatment, police said.
Police did not identify either operator or say whether any tickets were issued.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.