Riverhead Town Police are seeking witnesses to a crash involving a marked police car yesterday evening on Roanoke Avenue.

The crash took place at approximately 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Lincoln Street.

According to the police report, a marked police car was traveling southbound on Roanoke Avenue when a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze attempting to turn left onto Roanoke Avenue in front of the police car when the collision occurred.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash, police said.

The police officer was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps for treatment of minor injuries and was treated and released, police said. The operator of the Chevrolet Cruze was treated at the scene for a minor injury and refused further medical treatment, police said.

Police did not identify either operator or say whether any tickets were issued.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.