Six people are running for two seats on the Riverhead Board of Education in next month’s election, according to Riverhead Central School District clerk Lisa Rheaume.
Incumbent trustees Susan Koukounas and Brian Connelly are seeking reelection. Koukounas is seeking a fourth term and Connelly a second.
Among the four challengers seeking election are three first-time school board candidates: Colin Palmer, Monique Parsons and Shannon Reitz. Yolanda Thompson is making a third run for a seat, having been a candidate in 2017 and 2020.
Trustees serve for a three-year term. They receive no salary or other financial compensation.
The board of education is a seven-member board. It is the authorized state agency responsible for educating the children who reside in the district, by setting educational policy, hiring a superintendent, and developing and adopting the district’s budgets.
