The Riverhead Police Department retired another veteran officer and member of its top brass today.

Lt. Rick Boden retired after more than 35 years of service to the department. He served the last 24 years as a lieutenant.

Boden began working for the Town of Riverhead as a recreation aide in the Recreation Department in 1982. He was an assistant superintendent of recreation when he left to join the police department in 1985.

Boden was assigned to the Juvenile Aid Bureau as a plain clothes investigator in 1989. He was promoted to detective in 1990 and then to sergeant in 1991. He was promoted to his current position in 1996.

He was the director of the Police Athletic League and the advisor to the Riverhead Youth Court. He also ran the department’s crime prevention program and was named crime prevention officer of the year by the Long Island Association of Crime Prevention Officers.

Biden was on the board of directors of both the Riverhead PBA and the SOA, the two unions that represent Riverhead police officers. He is a past president and current treasurer of the Suffolk County Police Association.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said Boden served the community well. She presented him with his shield and wished him a long and happy retirement.

“May this be a memory for you and many, many happy memories,” Aguiar said.

Councilman Tim Hubbard, a retired Riverhead Police detective, attended police academy with Boden and worked with him for his entire career. He said he was proud to serve under Boden, who he described as “an absolute gentleman” and “a model police officer.”

Councilwoman Catherine Kent said Boden was passionate about his work, especially his work with youth.

“You’ve ben a valuable member not only of the police department but of our entire community,” Kent told Boden. Lt. Rick Boden at the RIverhead PAL “bike rodeo” held every spring at Stotzky Park. File photo: Denise Civiletti

Boden said he enjoyed getting involved in a lot of community things.

“It’s been wonderful,” he said. “I appreciate everything this town has done for me and my family. It’s been a great run.”

Boden said Riverhead’s finest are among the finest police departments anywhere.

“I would put this department up against any other police department in the world. You guys are the finest and you will have no problems adapting to the very difficult climate that we’re in right now,” Boden said. “I have all the confidence in the world. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I love you all.”

Boden, who grew up in Riverhead, has multigenerational roots in the local community. He and his wife Dawn have four adult children: Jess, Katie, Laura and Kyle.

Boden shook hands and embraced his fellow officers, who lined up outside police headquarters for a final salute as the lieutenant left the building for the last time as a sworn officer. Bagpipes filled the air, followed by the sound of a helicopter’s rotors as a Suffolk County Police Department aviation unit flew past headquarters in tribute to the retiring lieutenant.