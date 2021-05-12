Three Riverhead ambulance personnel were injured when the ambulance they were riding in collided with a car at the intersection of County Road 105 and Main Road this afternoon.

The ambulance was eastbound at about 1:30 p.m. and the other vehicle was a southbound 2006 Lexus. All three people in the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps ambulance and the driver of the Lexus were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Police did not provide any additional information about the crash.

The Riverhead Police Department detective division is investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.