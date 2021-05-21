Ronald H. Fisher of Flanders died on May 19, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 76 years old.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1945 to Harold and Betty Fisher. He graduated from Patchogue High School in 1963. He was the owner of Used But Not Abused Tools in Flanders. He was a member of the Riverhead Moose Lodge and a past member of the Flanders Northampton Ambulance.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Anne Marie (Denario), children Jeffrey of Patchogue, Frank of Westhampton Beach, Ronald of Southampton and Nicholas of Flanders, siblings Harold of Manorville and Robert of Southampton and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held during the 7 to 9 p.m. service. Cremation will be private. Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.