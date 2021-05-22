Riverhead Police are seeking witnesses to a crash just before 6 a.m. today at Trailer City, near the Route 58 traffic circle.

Responding police officers found a vehicle bearing NY registration KHJ 1524 had backed through a large window and was completely within the Trailer City building at 1064 Old Country Road, according to a police press release.

The operator, Monique Smith, 44, of Mt. Vernon, New York was “incoherent and unable to explain to officers what had happened,” according to the report.

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and transported Smith to Peconic Bay Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

A Trailer City manager, who identified himself as Dave, said this morning vehicles speed past his store between the adjoining 7-Eleven parking lot and Route 58 all the time and travel at very high speeds on Route 58 past the entrance to the Trailer City parking lot.

“It’s scary,” he said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to call the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said. Photo: Peter Blasl