Splish Splash will reopen this Memorial Day weekend for its 30th anniversary after it was closed last year due to the pandemic.

But the park will look different to most with COVID-19 restrictions in place — and without its iconic high tower slide, Cliff Diver.

Splish Splash is bound by the state’s amusement park guidelines and their most recent business guidelines for fully vaccinated people. These restrictions mean non-vaccinated guests will be required to wear masks throughout the park, except on ride lines or during rides.

The park will have markings on ride lines to keep guests six feet apart, according to Danielle Trombetta, Splish Splash’s director of marketing. She said the park will keep families together as much as possible during rides with multi-person rafts. There will be sanitizing stations throughout the park and members of the staff are trained to keep rides clean, she said.

As for Cliff Diver, the slide was taken down this past year for refurbishment, according to Trombetta. Cliff Diver is the ride that was visible above the trees from the lanes the Long Island Expressway near exit 72.

Opening weekend will also include performances in the park by The Voice season 19 winner Carter Rubin of Shoreham and the School of Rock in Port Jefferson.

The park will operate with reduced capacity limits to abide by social distancing and safety restrictions. Guests will be required to make a reservation online in advance of their arrival at the park.

Guests with a season pass are not required to make a reservation.