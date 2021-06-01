The Suffolk Theater will reopen on Aug. 27 after a nearly year-and-a-half closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater’s first performance post-pandemic will be from the Lords of 52nd Street, the band made up of members who helped Billy Joel, according to Dan Binderman, the director of the Suffolk Theater.

“We’re excited to be doing live entertainment again and we’re looking forward to a season of great shows,” Binderman said.

The theater is currently updating their calendar to reschedule the events postponed by the pandemic.

Binderman said that, at the moment, attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated. This will allow the theater to operate at full capacity and not require social distancing or masks in accordance to CDC guidelines.