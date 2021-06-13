A Riverhead Police K-9 unit located a missing child with special needs yesterday, police said in a press release.
Police were notified by Little Flower Children’s Services yesterday morning that a 14-year-old boy with special needs was missing from the campus.
A reverse 911 robocall was issued for the Wading River area for residents to be on the lookout for the subject, police said. Patrol, COPE, detective and K-9 units, assisted by a Suffolk County Police helicopter, were deployed to search for the child.
After an extensive search, a Riverhead Police Department K-9 unit located the child in good health and without further incident, police said in the press release.
