Riverhead Police report the arrest of a man they said stole cigarettes from a 7-Eleven and operated a stolen vehicle.

Police were called to the 7-eleven store on West Main Street just before 2 a.m. today on the report of a man who had removed cigarettes from the store without paying for them, according to a police press release.

A store employee gave officers a description of the vehicle used by the suspect to leave the area. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied, at the Greenview Motel at 1433 West Main Street, police said.

With the assistance Riverhead Police K-9 Loki, the suspect was tracked and located a short distance away, police said. Riverhead Police detectives determined that the vehicle used by the suspect was previously reported stolen in Suffolk County.

The suspect James Reyes, 42, who police described as undomiciled, was charged with:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Second Degree, a class E Felony

Criminal possession of Stolen Property Third degree, a class D felony

Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor.

Reyes was processed and held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court, police said.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.