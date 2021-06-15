A Riverhead Police K-9 unit yesterday located an elderly woman who was reported missing from a residence on Sound Avenue.
The 89-year-old woman was reported missing at about 4:25 p.m. yesterday from a residence on Sound Avenue in Riverhead, police said in a press release. Multiple police units, including a K-9 unit conducted a search, assisted by a Suffolk County Police helicopter, police said.
The K-9 unit located the woman, who was checked and medically cleared by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
It was the third search for a missing person in as many days in Riverhead. On Sunday, police located a missing elderly man and on Saturday, police located a missing special-needs teenage boy. All were found unharmed and returned to their residences.
