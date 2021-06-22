The Riverhead Community Awareness Program has launched a public awareness campaign to discourage the Class of 2021 to celebrate their graduation with underage drinking and drug use.

In partnership with local businesses and Peconic Bay Medical Center, CAP is placing 2-inch stickers on participating businesses’ items — like deli sandwiches, take out bags and coffee cups — which say: “Congratulations Class of 2021. Live Your Best Life: Celebrate Sober.”

“Peconic Bay Medical Center is proud to partner with Riverhead Community Awareness Program and the Riverhead school district in promoting safe celebrations during this prom and graduation season,” Amy Loeb, PBMC’s executive director said. “As we head into what promises to be a joyous summer of re-opening, we hope to inspire the future leaders of our communities to take responsibility not just for their own health and wellness, but also for their friends and family.”

CAP wants to remind the community that serving alcohol to minors is illegal for businesses. It is also illegal for guest hosts to provide alcohol to minors or knowingly allow them to drink because of the Suffolk County Social Host Law. Violators can be charged with a misdemeanor and face penalties that include fines up to $1,000 and/or one year in jail.

“Young people are inundated with social media, advertisements, music, and messages that glamorize substance use and encourage risky behavior,” said Cynthia Redmond, a CAP community prevention specialist. “While it is difficult to challenge the mass marketing of the alcohol industry, we want to remind kids that they have the ability to make healthy choices and that living a substance-free lifestyle can only help them to be successful.”

Businesses who are interested in participating in the campaign can contact Cynthia Redmond at [email protected] to order free stickers.